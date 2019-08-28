Batas para sa kaliwete pinirmahan ni Digong

NILAGDAAN na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang batas na nag-oobliga sa mga eskuwelahan na maglagay ng neutral desk sa mga estudyante.

Hangarin ng Republic Act (RA) 11394 o ang Mandatory Provision of Neutral Desks in Educational Institutions Act, na nilagdaan ni Pangulong Duterte noong August 22, tugunan ang problema ng mga kaliweteng estudyante.

“The State shall require educational institutions to provide appropriate armchairs to address the needs of the left-handed student population,” ayon sa isinasaad ng batas.

“It shall be obligatory for all educational institutions, both public and private, that make sure of armchairs in the classroom to provide neutral desks to all students,”

Inaatasan din ang mga eskuwelahan na magkaroon ng neutral desk sa 10% ng populasyon ng estudyante sa loob ng isang taon matapos ang effectivity ng batas. (Prince Golez)