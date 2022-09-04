‘Batang Rizal’ mapapanood na sa teatro

Ang bongga lang na balik teatro na rin ngayon.

Matapos nga ang mga digital show ng Philippine Educational Theater Association’s (PETA), balik teatro na nga sila para sa kanilang 55th Theater Season!

At panalo nga na ang PETA classic, ang Christine Bellen’s Batang Rizal’, na bukod sa ilo-launch online via streaming mula October 14-16, mapapanood din ito sa PETA’s theater stage sa November.

Co-written, directed for stage, and choreographed by Dudz Teraña, with musical direction, arrangement, and composition by Vincent de Jesus, Batang Rizal is a remarkable piece because of its ability to resonate with audiences across generations. Its power rests in its simplicity and relatability, while carrying a deep challenge for audiences to become everyday heroes.

Even after a decade and a half, the magic of Batang Rizal has not wavered.

Sabi ni PETA artistic director, and Batang Rizal video director, Maribel Legarda, “One of the most powerful aspects of the show is how Rizal’s story is told not through the eyes of an adult but that of a child’s.”

“We hope to inspire children and young people to imagine a world where they can participate and contribute in a healthy way. We want them to be conscious of not only their own reality but also of the world around them,” dagdag pa ni Ms. Legarda.

Makalipas ang 15 taon, mga bagong cast, set, animation na ang masasakihan. Bida nga sina Tim Mabalot, Yhuan Gatbunton, Gold Villar-Lim, Norbs Portales, Carlon Matobato, John Moran, Teetin Villanueva, Jovy Vieja, Raven Relavo, Marynor Madamesila.

Sa mga gustong mapanood ang ‘Batang Rizal’ online streaming via KTX.ph from October 14-16, 2022, and the limited run at the PETA Theater Center on November 25 and December 2 (9:00 AM and 3:00 PM), aba mag-inquire na ng mga tiket kay Mitch Go at 0917-539-1112. (Dondon Sermino)