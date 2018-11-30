Bataan ni delos Santos wawaratin ang Sta. Lucia

Mga laro ngayon:

(Caloocan Sports Complex)

12:00 noon – FEU vs CSA

2:00 p.m. – UP vs UST

4:00 p.m. – Petron vs Sta. Lucia

6:00 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Cocolife

TUTOK ang mga team sa defending champion Petron ngayong araw sa Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Confe­rence.

Pakay ng Blaze Spikers na walisin ang elimination round kaya walang ibang nasa isip kundi kalusin ang Lady Realtors ngayong alas-4 ng hapon sa Caloocan Sports Complex.

Malinis sa siyam na panalo ang Petron, huling laro nila sa 4-team group stage sa event na suportado ng Isuzu, Sogo, Senoh, Asics, Mikasa, Mueller, UCPB Gen at Bizooku kasama ang Genius Sports bilang technical partner, ang Sta. Lucia.

Impresibo ang laro ng Blaze Spikers laban sa Foton sa apat na sets, subalit hindi pa kuntento si head coach Shaq Delos Santos.

“All we want is to finish strong,” saad ni Delos Santos. “We have to be very careful because as the wins pile up, the pressure intensifies. This is a very competitive league. Other teams will beat us if we will not be at our best in our next game.”