Barty sibak na sa Aussie Open

Hindi na pinalad na makausad pa sa semifinals ng Australian Open ngayong taon si tennis superstar at World No. 1 Ash Barty matapos malugmok kay Czech netter Karolina Muchova sa iskor na 6-1, 3-6, 2-6 sa quarterfinals nitong Miyerkoles (Manila time) sa Melbourne.

Sa laban, bagama’t abante sa talaan ng second set, nabitawan ni Barty ang kanyang kalamangan matapos bumalik si Muchova sa court mula sa isang medical timeout.

“I started feeling a bit lost,” paliwanag ni 24-year-old Muchova.

“Ash started very good. She played almost like no mistakes; it was very tough. I was a bit lost on the court and my head was spinning, so I took a break. And it helped me.”

Dinipensahan naman ni Barty ang paggamit ni Muchova ng medical timeout sa kanilang laban.

“It’s within the rules,” sambit ng Australian tennis player.

“She’s within her rights to take that time. That shouldn’t be a massive turning point in the match. I’m disappointed I let that be a turning point.”

Samantala, makakatapat naman ni Muchova sa semifinals ng torneo si American Jennifer Brady na nanaig sa quarterfinals kontra kay Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2-, 6-1. (JAToralba)