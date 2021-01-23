Barkley ‘shunga’ – Durant

HINDI nakapagtimpi si Kevin Durant kay former NBA star Charles Barkley nang patutsadahan niya ito sa social media at bansagang `shunga’ o tanga.

Nag-ugat ito sa komento ni retired NBA player Barkley na ang mga NBA cager ngayon ay makatanggap dapat ng ‘preferential treatment’ pagdating sa COVID-19 vaccine dahil malaki ang binabayad nila sa tax.

Hindi nagustuhan ni ‘KD’ ang kuda ni Barkley.

“I don’t know why they still ask for this idiot’s opinion,” pasaring ni 32-anyos cager Durant.

Makikita rin sa ibang IG comment ang pagka-bad trip ng two-time NBA champ sa kanyng mga litanya.

“Them old heads need to go enjoy retirement. These boys have coaches they work with everyday lol,” ani Durant.

Maging si Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James ay napa-agree sa pinaglalaban ni Brooklyn Nets superstar.

“There’s a difference between constructive criticism and soft hating though. I’ve seen it both ways come my way, mostly the hate. You can hear it in their delivery,” pananaw ni four-time NBA champ LeBron.

Kamakailan ay nakatanggap ng negatibong setback ang ‘Inside The NBA’ crew nina Barkley at Shaquille O’Neal nang boldyakin din ito ni Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. (Aivan Episcope)