Bangsamoro Organic Law, vipirmahan na ni Duterte

Gikumpirmar ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque nga pirmado na ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

“Napirmahan ko na ang BBL,” matud ni Duterte sa iyang speech sa Zamboanga Sibugay kagahapon nga ang gipasabot ang BOL.

“This is to announce that the President has just signed the BOL into law,” matud ni Roque.

Sa iyang pakigpulong sa Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay sa wala pa mobisita sa Zamboanga City, matud niini nga iyabg napirmahan na ang BOL.

“The BBL has been signed, but I’m still going back because I have a ceremony with Jaafar and Murad,” matud niya

Apan gikumpirmar una sa mga tigbalita ang ang maong pamahayag tungod kay duha ka opisyal sa Palasyo ang miingon nga wala pa kini mapirmahi.

“As of an hour ago, not yet and still with the Executive Secretary,” matud ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque sa text message.

“As of 5:43 pm, BOL has not yet been signed by the President,” dugang pa niini.

Mao usab kini ang giingon ni Special Assistant to the President “Bong” Go. ()