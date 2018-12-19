Bangsamoro Organic Law hinarang sa SC

LABAG sa Konstitusyon at ipinapawalang-bisa sa Supreme Court (SC) ang Bangsamoro Orga­nic Law (BOL) o ang Republic Act No. 11054.

Sa inihaing petisyon ng Philippine Constitution Association (Philconsa) sa SC noong Disyembre 11 sa pamamagitan nina Atty. Rodolfo O. Reyes at Manuel M. Lazaro ay ipinapawalang-saysay nila ang naturang batas at pinapatigil ang pagpapalabas ng pondo.

“Unless a TRO or preliminary injunction is issued, petitioner and the Filipino people will continue to suffer from a grave and irreparable damage or injury inclusive of the adverse aftermaths to the nation, warned by the MILF (Moro Islamic Liberation Front) to happen, should the government fail to succumb to the politically irresistible aspirations of the MILF,” nakasaad sa petisyon.

Kinuwestiyon rin sa petisyon ang pagpapalit ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) bilang Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) at ang pagdadagdag ng karagdagang teritoryo na gusto ng MILF ay hindi alinsunod sa batas at Konstitusyon.