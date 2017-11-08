Bangko ng OFWs bukas na sa Enero 2018

Simula Enero 2018, mapapakinabangan na ng overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) ang sarili nilang bangko dahil magbubukas na ang Overseas Filipino Bank (OFB).

Tiniyak ng Department of Finance (DOF) ang opening date ng OFB matapos magbigay ng katiyakan ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) na ang approval ng ‘clearing institutions’ ay makukuha bago matapos ang taong 2017.

“BSP Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. has confirmed that the requisite approvals from the Monetary Board and the BSP will be secured before year-end,” ayon kay DOF Secretary Carlos Dominguez III.

Pangunahing makikinabang sa OFB ang OFWs at overseas-based Filipinos sa pamamagitan ng mapagkakatiwalaan at episyenteng ‘foreign remittance services.’

Bukod dito, mag-aalok din ang OFB ng pautang sa OFWs na gustong bumalik sa Pilipinas upang magnegosyo o kaya ay magpatayo ng bahay.

Lalawak aniya ang operasyon ng nasabing bangko matapos na aprubahan ng Malacañang ang pagbili ng Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) sa Philippine Postal Savings Bank (PPSB).

“The Department of Finance moved quickly to help deliver on the President’s campaign promise to create a financial institution totally dedicated to catering to the needs of all overseas Filipinos, the Overseas Filipino Bank,” pagmamalaki ni Dominguez sa kanyang statement.

Sa Executive Order No. 44 na inisyu ni Pangulong Duterte noong Setyembre 28, 2017, inatasan nito ang Philippine Postal Corp. at Bureau of Treasury na ilipat ang shares ng PPSB sa Land Bank.