Bangka sa Chinese og Filipino nagbanggaanay, 22 ka mangingisdang Pinoy gibiyaan

By jess campos

Nagbanggaanay ang fishing vessel sa Chinese ug mga Pilipinong mangingisda sa West Philippine Sea niadtong Hunyo 9, hinungdan nga mitikyaob ang bangka sa mga Pinoy.

Matud sa statement ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, nga ilang gikondenar ang gihimong pagbiya sa mga Chinese sa mga Pinoy.

Giingong wala na moandar ang bangka sa mga Pinoy tungod kay naka-angkla kini.

“We denounce the actions of the Chinese fishing vessel for immediately leaving the inciden scene abandoning the 22 Filipino crewmen to the mercy of the elements,” matud sa statement.

Maayo na lang kay adunay miagi nga Vietnamese fishing vessel busa na-rescue ang mga Pinoy nga mangingisda.

Nagpasalamat si Lorenzana sa mga Vietnamese.

“We call for the conduct of a formal investigation on the matter and for diplomatic steps be taken to prevent a repeat of this incident,” matud sa statement.