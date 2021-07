Bangka na may 14 sakay tumaob

DALAWA ang patay sa pagtaob ng bangka sa Patikul, Sulu.

Nailigtas naman ng Naval Task Group (NTG) ang nasa 12 na pasahero.

“Originally our men onboard Multi-Purpose Assault Craft BA485 were searching for ML ‘Putli Dahiran’ which was reported to be in distress. However, around 8:35pm of July 15, they chanced upon and rescued three passengers of a capsized jungkong speedboat. Among the three was an infant who is just over a year old,” ayon kay NTG-Sulu at 4th Marine Brigade Commander Col Hernanie Songano.

Sinabi ni Maluso Basilan Joint Task Force – Sulu Commander MGen William Gonzales na inatasan niya si Col Songano na magsagawa ng search and rescue kaya 9 na iba pa ang nailigtas ngunit dalawang bangkay ang nakitang palutang-lutang sa karagatan ng Tambanan. (Kiko Cueto)