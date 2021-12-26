Bambol tutok sa SEA Games

BINABANTAYAN ni Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino ang gaganaping pulong ng 11 chef de mission sa kaagahan ng Enero matapos magsimula na ang preparasyon sa natitirang limang buwan para sa 31st Southeast Asian Games opening ceremony sa Hanoi, Vietnam sa Mayo 12, 2022.

Ang face-to-face meeting ang unang pagkakataong idaraos ng host Vietnamese para sa nausog 11-nation, biennial sportsfet na matatapos sa May 23 mulang nang iurong sa orihinal na petsang Nov. 21-Dec. 2.

“Although the SEA Games are just months away, we believe the hosts are doing everything for a successful hosting,” lahad ng opisyal. “They’re prepared, because if not for the pandemic, the Games should have been done and over with this time.” (Lito Oredo)