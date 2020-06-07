Bambol: 71-pataas bawal sa POC polls

Magkakaroon ng election sa Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) sa darating na Nobyembre.

Maraming hindi makakasali sa botohan ng mga bagong opisyal dahil may age requirement na susundin ang POC.

Nasa constitution ng International Olympic Committee (IOC) ang age requirement na 70 years old na lang para sa sports officials ng bawat national Olympic body.

“The IOC has geared toward that line of setting an age requirement to enable fresh minds into the system,” bulalas kahapon ni POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino. “However, the current laws of the POC has no prohibition on age limit.”

Isa si POC chairman Steve Hontiveros na matagal nang nanunugkulan ang hindi na makakasali dahil sa 75 taon na. Maging sina former POC president Jose “Peping” Cojuangco Jr. na 85, Julian Camacho na 76 at Jose Romasanta na 75. (Elech Dawa)