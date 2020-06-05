Balik pasada’ ng mga jeep muling iginiit

“Payagang nang magbalik- pasada ang mga jeepney.”

Ito ang giit ni Bayan Muna Representative Ferdinand Gaite bilang pagsuporta sa patuloy na panawagan ng mga jeepney drivers at transport groups na payagan na ang mga public utility vehicle na magbalik pasada.

“Bayan Muna deplores the ongoing ban on jeepneys, a decision that was imposed without warning and without consulting jeepney drivers and operators. What the Department of Transportation did was completely callous, these drivers have been off the road for the whole duration of the lockdown, earning nothing and barely recieving any help from the government. Most, if not all of them are already cash-strapped, their families hungry, and they desperately need to continue their livelihood,” ayon kay Gaite.

Ayon pa sa solon, hindi lang naman ang mga driver at operator ang nagsakripsiyo kundi ang libo- libong mga pasaherong na stranded dahil walang masakyan.

Pagpapakita lamang umano ito ng tunay na pagiging manhid ng gobyerno kahit sa panahon ng pandemic.

“These just reveals how oblivious our government officials are about the daily sacrifices our workers and the commuting public have to face even before the pandemic hit,” dagdag ni Gaite. (Eralyn Prado)