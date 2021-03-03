Balik-bitay, 24 pang panukala prayoridad sa Kamara

KASAMA ang pagbabalik ng parusang kamatayan sa 25 panukala na pinaaaprubahan sa Kongreso bago matapos ang 2021.

Inilabas ni House Committee on Ways and Means chairperson at Albay Rep. Joey Salceda ang listahan ng Common Legislative Agenda (CLA) ng Ehe­kutibo at Lehislatura.

Sa 25 panukala, 12 ang pinapaaprubahan hanggang Hunyo kabilang ang Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery Act (Guide); Va­luation Reform (package 3) ng Comprehensive Tax Reform Program-Passive Income (packag­e 4) ng CTRP at marami pang iba.

Nasa 13 namang panukala ang target aprubahan bago matapos ang taon.

Una rito ang Department of Overseas Filipinos Act; Department of Disaster Resilience Act; Boracay Island Development Authority Act at ang Reviving the Death Penalty by Lethal Injection for Crimes specified under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Billy Begas)