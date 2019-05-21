Balaodnon nga nagdeklara nga special holiday ang Sept. 8, giaprobahan sa Senado
By jess campos
Nakapasar sa ikatulo ug katapusang pagbasa sa Senado ang balaodnon nga nagdeklarar sa Septembre 8 isip special working holiday isip pagsaulog nga adlaw nga natawhan ni Blessed Virgin Mary.
Pinaagi sa gahum sa 19 affirmative votes, zero no votes og no abstentions, giaprubahan ang House Bill No. 7856 o ang “An Act Declaring September 8 of Every Year a Special Working Holiday in the Entire Country to Commemorate the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary”.
Niadtong 2017, unang giaprobahan ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang Disyembre 8 isip nationwide holiday aron saulogon Feast of the Immaculate Conception.