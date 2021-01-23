Bakuna tongpats naunsyami sa pagbuko ni Lacson – Akbayan

SANG-AYON ang Akbayan na nakatulong ang imbestigasyon ng Senado sa plano ng gobyerno sa vaccinational plan kontra COVID kaya naagapan ang posibilidad ng tongpats sa bakunang bibilhin ng gobyerno.

“Senator (Ping) Panfilo Lacson was correct when he said that when there is an attempt at overpricing, it is logical to suspect at least an attempt to profit from it. If it were not for the Senate’s diligent probe, those behind this apparent rapacious scheme without public accounting could have easily gotten away with billions of pesos worth of kickbacks over vaccines that are challenged by many for their low efficacy,” pahayag ni Akbayan chair emeritus Etta Rosales.

Dismayado ang grupo sa alegasyong korapsyon ngayong may pandemya.

Kasabay nito ay sinabi ni Rosales kay vaccine czar Carlito Galvez na hindi dapat masaktan nang makiisa ang grupo sa panawagan ng transparency at accountability sa pagbili ng bakuna ng pamahalaan.

“But Secretary Galvez must understand that this comes with the territory of governance. The feelings of public officials take a back seat when the funds, health and very lives of our people are at stake and threatened. The people’s feelings of betrayal over grossly overpriced vaccines, and their feelings of precariousness and uncertainty amid a raging pandemic, are far more important than our job-related personal hurts,” ayon pa sa ipinalabas na statement ng grupo.

Giit pa ni Rosales, mas nasasaktan ang publiko dahil sa kabiguan ng gobyerno na ilantad ang katotohanan sa bilihan ng bakuna.

“Transparency and accountability are the basic requisites of good governance and key steps in combating corruption. Without these, we give them the unscrupulous permission to rob us with impunity,” sabi pa ni Rosales.