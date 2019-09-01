Baki batok sa lamok walay basehanan

Walay scientific evidence nga nagmatuod nga kaya nga kontrolon sa mga baki ang populasyon sa lamok nga nagdala og dengue.

Kini ang nakita sa pagtuon sa Department of Entomology sa University of Wisconsin-Madison sa Amerika.

“Most adult frogs and tadpoles don’t eat mosquitoes,” matud sa artikulo.

“Adult frogs eat a variety of things, but there is no evidence that mosquitoes are an important part of the adult diet of any species,” dugang pa niini.

Gisupak usab ni Carmela Española, usa ka widlife biologist, sa pagbutang sa mga cane toad sa Barangay Old Balara sa Quezon City karon lang bag-o tungod kay kulang pa kini og mga pagtuon kabahin sa epekto sa maobg hayop.

“They should be aware of the law. The release of an invasive species should be studied because it has socio-economic impacts, like on human health,” matud ni Española sa Philstar.com.

“They should be aware that before they release anything, they should consult the experts and do a proper study,” dugang pa niini.

Gibutyag usab sa biologist nga nasulod ang cane toad sa 100 nga dilikadong invasive species sa tibuok kalibutan matud sa Invasive Species Specialists Group. (Jess Campos)