‘Bakbakan’ champ malalaman ngayon

MGA sabungero ng Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao ang pipila sa 10, 000-seat Roligon Mega Cockpit para sa grand finals ng “FIGBA National Bakbakan 12 –Stag Derby” ngayon, Sabado, Dec. 15.

Mula sa 8,200 entries, makikilala ang mga kampeon ngayon, ani FIGBA (International Federation of Game Breeders Associations) president Ricoy Palmares Jr.

Sasagupa ang 44 kalahok (7 points) sa 5 -stag finale (111 sultada) ngayong alas -diyes ng umaga.

Isa rito ang Kaizen/TenTen1 nina Manalo Reyes/John Rocafort ng Saipan mula sa Marianas Gamefowl Breeders Association (MGBA).

“We have a diverse list of grand finalists this year coming from all over the Philippines,” ani Fred Katigbak, FIGBA national derby operations chairman .

Isponsor ang ‘Bakbakan’ Thunderbird – Passion of the Filipino Nation, B-MEG Integra Power Maxx, Excellence Poultry and Livestock Specialist, Hagibis, Salto, LDI, Pit Fighter, VNJ Distributors at Mad Science.