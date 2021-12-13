Bagyong Odette hahagupit sa VisMin – Pagasa

Lumakas pa ang papasok na bagyong Odette habang papalapit ng Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Ayon sa Pagasa, pagpasok sa PAR ay agad na maglalabas ng storm warning signal ang ahensya dahil na rin sa inaasahang magiging severe tropical storm ang bagyong Odette sa Martes ng gabi bago ito mag-landfall kung saan abot ito sa lakas na 150kph.

“The west-northwestward movement is forecast to continue until Wednesday morning (Dec. 15). Afterward, the tropical cyclone will turn westward and may make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas by Thursday afternoon or evening (Dec. 16),” ayon sa Pagasa.

Pinag-iingat ng Pagasa ang mga residente sa Visayas at Mindanao na paghandaan ang bagyong Odette kung saan hanggang Storm warning Signal 3 ang posibleng itaas.

“The passage of the tropical cyclone over the central part of the archipelago may bring heavy rainfall over Visayas, large portions of Mindanao, and several provinces in southern Luzon,” babala ng Pagasa. (Tina Mendoza)