Bagyo hihinto rin – Abando

“NO storm will last a lifetime!”

Ganito inilarawan ni UST Growling Tiger Rhenz Abando ang kinakaharap ngayon coronavirus pandemic.

Matatandaan na dahil sa global pandemic dulot ng COVID-19 ay inihinto muna ang mga klase sa paaralan ganun na rin ang karamihan sa mga sports event.

“We are facing this current situation that none of us ever imagined,” sambit ni Abando sa kanyang Twitter post.

“This may make us pause for a while from all the things that we used to do but this may not be a reason for us to lose hope.” (JAT)