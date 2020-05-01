Bagunas nag-level up

PANG-INTERNATIONAL talaga ang galing ni National men’s volleyball team ace player Bryan Bagunas matapos itong ma-feature sa official website ng FIVB.

Si Bagunas ang ikatlong Pinoy volleyball superstar na na-feature sa FIVB kasunod nina volleybelle Jaja Santiago at Cherry Ann Rondina.

Sa website, ibahagi ni Bagunas ang kanyang istorya kung paano ito nagsimula sa larangan ng volleyball.

“As a national team player, I had a chance to showcase my skills on the international stage. I had combined emotions of pressure and excitement. We did not have that much preparation before the 2017 SEA Games so we came home empty handed,” kwento ni Bagunas na grumaduate sa National University at two-time UAAP champion.

“,ur supporters had a lot of expectations since they believed that it was the best team to be fielded in for the tournament, which gave us some pressure. However, since the team put a lot of effort and hard work in each match – we made history.”

“It may not be a gold medal but to bring the country back to a final after 42 years felt like we won the championship. It felt good to bring honour and pride for the country, seeing the faces of our countrymen and how proud they were of our achievement was priceless.” pag-alala ni 22-year-old Bagunas na isa sa nanguna sa National team upang masungkit ang silver finish sa biennial meet.

Kamakailan rin ay naging import naman para sa Japanese club team na Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler si Bagunas.

“As a professional athlete and national team player, my goal at the moment is to continue playing in foreign club leagues like the V.League and to win more medals,” sambit ng Batangas native open hitter.

Sambit pa ni Bagunas, “it is every athlete’s objective to have a successful career and to bring honour not just for themselves but also for their country.” (JAT)