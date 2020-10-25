Baguio diocese ‘di aprub sa pagpasok ng turista

Kung ang Katolikong Simbahan sa Baguio ang tatanungin, hindi pa umano dapat na magbuka sa mga turista na mula sa buong Luzon ang kanilang lungsod.

Ayon kay Fr. Manuel Flores, diocesan social action director ng siyudad, sa radio interview na “It would be better not yet to open Baguio City for the whole Luzon. Baguio City is ranked 2nd high risk area given the cases it is encountering daily.”

Gayunman paliwanag ni Flores, pabor naman sila sa pagbukas ng mga turismo sa Baguio City ngunit sa Rehiyon 1 lamang upang makabawi naman ito sa local na ekonomeya.

“I would go for the opening of the city to Region 1 and Cordillera areas so as to help out in the economy,” ani Flores. (Allan Bergonia)