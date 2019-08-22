Bagong timpla

NAMBULAGA sa break ng PBA ang Alaska nang ihayag nitong Huwebes na nag-resign na si Alex Compton bilang head coach ng Aces.

Nakalimang season din si Compton sa Aces, naihatid niya sa limang Finals appearances pero mailap ang kampeonato.

Huli ni Compton sa championship noong 2018 Go­vernors Cup pero yumuko sa Magnolia sa anim na laro.

Nitong katatapos na Commissioner’s Cup, No. 8 ang Alaska at natoka sa No. 1 TNT. Naunahan ng Aces ang twice-to-beat KaTropa, pero nabigo na sa pangalawang tangka.

Pansamantala ay si assistant coach Jeffrey Cariaso muna ang hahawak sa Aces na naghahanda para sa season-ending Governors Cup na sisiklab sa Sept. 20. Ibinalik ng Aces si Mike Harris na import din nila noong isang taon.

“We are very sorry to see Alex leave the team,” bahagi ng statement ni team owner Wilfred Uytengsu. “He had a tremendous impact on the team and was very concerned with the players’ well-being on and off the court.”

Si Uytengsu raw mismo ang humiling kay Compton na bumaba sa puwesto.

“Yesterday at his house, a man I deeply respect, Fred Uytengsu, sat down with me, looked me in the eye, and asked me to step down,” ani Compton sa parehong statement na inilabas ng team.

“I accepted his direction and have agreed to resign as head coach of the Alaska Aces.”

Tinimunan ni Compton ang Alaska mula 2014, pero hindi niya nadagdagan ang 14 na titulo ng Aces.

Tinanggap na ni Cariaso ang bagong posisyon: “Truly a blessing to elevate into this level of leadership. I am honored for the opportunity and genuinely humbled as I face the challenge.”

Naglaro si Cariaso, 46, sa Alaska mula 1995-97, nagpalipat-lipat ng Mobiline, Tanduay at Coca-Cola bago bumalik sa Aces noong 2004 at doon na tinapos ang career noong 2010.

Nakapitong titulo si Cariaso sa PBA, tatlo rito sa grand slam year ng Aces noong 1996. Naging head coach din siya ng Ginebra noong 2014 bago lumipat ng Aces bilang assistant ng sumunod na taon. (Vladi Eduarte)