Bagong K to 12 kasado na! Senior high unang tatamaan- DepEd

Natapos na ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang pagrepaso sa kurikulum ng K to 12 at pinaplantsa na umano ang mga pagbabago rito na maaaring maipatupad sa loob ng tatlong taon.

Sa deliberasyon ng budget ngayong Miyerkoles, nagtanong ng update si Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel kaugnay ng pagrepaso sa K to 12 curriculum.

Sinabi ni Vice President at Education Secretary Sara Duterte na ang resulta ng review ay ipinakita sa management committee at executive committee bago ipakita national government at sa pribadong sektor.

Ayon kay Duterte ang pagrepaso sa kurikulum ng grade 11 at 12 ay isinasagawa na at daraan sa kaparehong proseso.

Titipunin umano ng ahensya ang mga suhestyon at komento na gagamitin sa mga gagawing pagbabago sa kurikulum.

“However during our discussions it will take two to three years for a new, for us to implement a new curriculum for the K to 12 and I was and I’m trying to push the curriculum and instruction to do it in one year and we will update you on that if we will be able to implement a new curriculum in a year or two, we’re talking about academic school year,” sabi ni Duterte.

Sinabi naman ni Education Undersecretary Ernesto Gaviola na maaaring matapos ang bagong kurikulum para sa senior high school sa susunod na taon. (Billy Begas)