Bago mag-Oct! NCR virus sisirit sa 43K kada araw

Nilinaw ng Department of Health (DOH) na ang projected average na 30,000 COVID cases kada araw sa September 30, 2021 sa NCR ay maaring magbago lalo na kapag ang local government units (LGU) ay nagpatupad ng granular lockdown, pinagpapaigting sa case finding at pagpapabilis ng pagbabakuna.

Binigyang-diin din ng DOH na base sa mga pagtataya ang daily case sa NCR sa September 30 ay maaring pumalo sa 16,000 hanggang 43,000.

“The assumptions used included mobility, public health and healthcare capacities and system, and the public’s adherence to the minimum public health standards (MPHS),” ayon pa sa DOH.

Naunang sinabi ni Dr. Alethea De Guzman, director ng Epidemiology Bureau ng DOH na mataas ang kasong naitatala araw-araw kaya dapat na ito ang paghandaan ng gobyerno.

“Iyan po ay may projection para sa National Capital Region. Babalikan ko po kayo on this on the range of the projections. But what I do remember is by the end of September, the average na daily cases based in that range will be around 30,000 cases per day and that’s for NCR alone,” ani Dr. De Guzman. (Aileen Taliping)