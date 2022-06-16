Badoy niresbakan DOJ chief sa red-tagging

Pinalagan ng isang opisyal ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) ang pahayag ni Department of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra na tigilan na ang pag-red-tag sa mga inaakalang kalaban ng gobyerno.

Sa inilabas na pahayag ni NTF-ELCAC Spokesperson Lorraine Badoy,tinawag nitong ignorante si Guevarra matapos sabihing nalalagay sa balag ng alanganin ang mga inaakalang miyembro ng kilusang komunista.

Sinabi ni Badoy na mas nalalagay sa panganib ang mga taong nalilinlang at nare-recruit ng mga grupong miyembro ng Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples Army at National Democratic Front.

“We find it unfortunate that no less than a Justice Secretary seems ignorant that our Supreme Court has ruled, in Zarate vs Aquino, that there is no danger to life, liberty and security when you are identified as a member of the CPP-NPA-NDF,” ani Badoy.

Binigyang-diin ng opisyal na walang red-tagging na ginagawa ang NTF-ELCAC, bagkus ang gumagawa nito ay ang NPA para lituhin ang mamamayan at pagtakpan ang kanilang mga kasinungalingan.

“But there is nothing–NOTHING–that can stop us from ending what ought to have ended a very long time ago had we had a president like Rodrigo Roa Duterte who had the courage and the political will of steel to create a task force mandated to end the grief and suffering of our people in the hands of communist terrorists for over 5 decades now,” wika ni Badoy. (Aileen Taliping)