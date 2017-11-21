‘Bad eggs’ sa NBI, babasagin ni Aguirre

Binalaan ni Justice­ Secretary Vitalian­o Aguirre­ II, ang mga tinagu­riang ‘bad eggs’ sa National Bureau of In­vestigation (NBI) na magbago na o umalis­ na lamang sa kagawa­ran bago niya basagin ang mga kabalbalan at tiwaling gawain nila sa trabaho.­

Sa talumpati ni Aguirre­ sa ginanap na ika-81 Anibersaryo ng NBI, sa Gym ng NBI Headquarters sa Taft Ave., Maynila, nanindi­gan ito na huwag na sanang hintayin pa ng mga tiwaling ahente ng NBI na papanagutin sila sa kanilang mga masasamang gagawin.

“A few are still rotten­ and that’s where my challenge for you lies. However, let us leave it for now. Earlier I mentioned about the rotten few who are still trying to spoil the good harvest of our dedi­cated agents. If there are any on this crowd who are still unrepentant and who cannot march in the heavens with the reform that we are trumpeting, I suggest you reform your ways, there is no place for you at the NBI. You are giving it a bad name and we will not allow it, if you cannot change, better for you to leave and take your minions with you. Do not wait for us to go after you, you will certainly not like it,” ayon sa Kalihim.

Nalaman na may ilan pa ring mga ‘bulok’ ang patuloy na gumagawa ng mga katiwalian sa NBI sa kabila nang pagsusumika­p ng iba na mapaganda ang imahe ng ahensiya.

Gayunman, pinapurihan­ ng kalihim­ ang mga ahente ng NBI na patuloy sa pagseserbisyo­ ng tapat para sa bayan.