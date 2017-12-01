Back-to-Back Championship mas mahalaga kay Mbala

Mga laro sa Linggo (Smart Araneta Coliseum):
11 a.m. – UE vs. NU (women’s Finals, Game 2)
4 p.m. – Ateneo vs. DLSU (men’s Finals, Game 3)
Nasikwat ni Ben Mbala ang back-to-back Most Valuable Player award, pero mas importante sa La Salle big man ang back-to-back championship.
Bago nakahirit ng Game 3 ang defending champion Green Archers, pinarangalan muna si 6-foot-7 Mbala bilang MVP ngayong Season 80 ng UAAP men’s basketball tournament.
“I feel like I’ll only prove myself with back-to-back championships. That’s better for me,” saad ni Mbala na nagtala ng 20 points at 16 rebounds sa 92-83 panalo ng La Salle sa Ateneo noong Miyerkoles.
Umahon sa 21-point deficit sa first half ang Green Archers, gumapang sa third quarter para maagaw ang manibela, 68-59, papasok ng fourth.
Nakabawi si Mbala mula sa nakadidismayang 8-point output nito sa Game 1.
“I was kinda cramping up, but it’s the Finals so you gotta play through it. You don’t want to look for excuses or reasons,” aniya. “I needed to be there for the team and luckily, I was able to finish the game.”
Sa Linggo sa Big Dome din ang do-or-die Game 3.