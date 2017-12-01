Back-to-Back Championship mas mahalaga kay Mbala

Mga laro sa Linggo (Smart Araneta Coliseum):

11 a.m. – UE vs. NU (women’s Finals, Game 2)

4 p.m. – Ateneo vs. DLSU (men’s Finals, Game 3)

Nasikwat ni Ben ­Mbala ang back-to-back Most Valuable Player award, pero mas importante sa La Salle big man ang back-to-back championship.

Bago nakahirit ng Game 3 ang defending champion Green ­Archers, pinarangalan muna si 6-foot-7 Mbala bilang MVP ngayong Season 80 ng UAAP men’s basketball tournament.

“I feel like I’ll only prove myself with back-to-back championships. That’s better for me,” saad ni Mbala na nagtala ng 20 points at 16 rebounds sa 92-83 panalo ng La Salle sa Ateneo noong Miyerkoles.

Umahon sa 21-point deficit sa first half ang Green Archers, gumapang sa third quarter para maagaw ang manibela, 68-59, papasok ng fourth.

Nakabawi si Mbala mula sa nakadidismayang 8-point output nito sa Game 1.

“I was kinda cramping up, but it’s the ­Finals so you gotta play through it. You don’t want to look for excuses or reasons,” ­aniya. “I needed to be there for the team and luckily, I was able to ­finish the game.”

Sa Linggo sa Big Dome din ang do-or-die Game 3.