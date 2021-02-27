‘Baby’ nina Kevin, Selina 7 taon na

ILANG buwan pa lang matapos ikasal sina NLEX Road Warriors guard Kevin Alas at PBA courtside reporter Selina Dagdag pero nagselebra na ito agad ng ikapitong kaarawan ng kanilang unang ‘baby’.

“Happy 7th Birthday to the original baby of all time!!!! Our hearts burst with love for you! May God bless you with many more years so you can continue being you! Thank you for all the warm welcomes, the soft cuddles, and the many laughs you bring us in between! You are such a blessing!! And as you can see from these pictures-you are so so loved,” ayon sa Instagram post ni Selina.

Si Pepito ay isang pug, may sarili rin itong social media account na @pepito_thepug.

Maging si Kevin ay binati rin ang kanilang alagang si Pepito sa ikapitong kaarawan nito.” Happy 7th birthday to our baby @pepito_thepug.” (Sarah Jireh Asido)