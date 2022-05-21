BA.4 mas nakahahawa! Bagong omicron variant nasipat sa OFW

Itinuturing na mas mabagsik at mas napakabilis na makahawa kumpara sa ibang sub-variant, ang isang bagong Omicron variant BA.4 na na-detect sa isang overseas Filipino worker na dumating sa bansa noong Mayo 4,2022 mula sa Middle East.

Nabatid sa Department of Health (DOH) na ang positibong resulta sa Omicron variant BA.4 ay mula sa specimen na kinolekta noong Mayo 8 sa Filipino na positibo pero asymptomatic naman.

“DOH has been coordinating with the concerned LGUs (local government units) since confirmation of the case to rapidly implement detection and isolation activities as part of the PDITR res­ponse,” ayon sa DOH.

Sinabi pa ng DOH na nakikita ng European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), ang BA.4 bilang ‘variant of concern’ dahil sa posibilidad na mas mabilis itong kumalat o ‘di kaya ay maaaring magdulot ng mas malalang karamdaman.

“BA.4’s faster transmission is likely because of its ability to evade immune protection induced by prior infection and/or vaccination, particularly if this has waned over time. While the ECDC has not observed any change in severity for BA.4 compared to other Omicron subvariants, we must be careful because faster transmission will lead to a spike in cases that could overwhelm our hospitals and clinics,” paniniyak ng DOH.

Una nang iniulat ng DOH na nakapagtala na sila ng local transmission ng Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 sa bansa.

Nilinaw ni Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire na wala pang community transmission ang natu­rang virus. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)