B-day ni Macoy bilang holiday kinondena

Para kay ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro hindi kailanman dapat ipagdiriwang at kilalanin ang isang diktador at lumalabag sa karapatang pantao.

Partikular na inalmahan ni Castro ang pagdeklara sa September 12 bilang special non-working holiday sa Ilocos Norte kasabay ng paggunita ng kaarawan ni dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“Declaring a special holiday, even just for the home province of Marcos Sr. is a distortion of history. This goes against the spirit of RA 10368 or the Martial Law victims compensation law. This is a huge dishonor and disrespect to the victims of the regime of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., portraying him as good and worthy of being commemorated and erasing his actions and the atrocities of his regime,” giit ni Castro.

Sa halip, apela ng lady solon sa sambayanan na patuloy na ipaglalaban ang kasaysayan ng mamamayang Pilipino.(Eralyn Prado)