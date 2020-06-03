Ayuda ng mga health worker inipit ng DOH

Nanggalaite ang ilang senador sa Department of Health (DOH) dahil sa pagkabigo nilang bigyan ng kompensasyon ang mga health worker na namatay habang tinutulungan ang mga Pilipino na tinamaan ng COVID-19 virus.

Sa plenary debate ng Senate Bill 1564 o Bayanihan To Recover as One Act, nabunyag na wala pa claim para sa kompensasyon ng mga health worker sa ilalim ng Republic Act 11649 dahil pa nabubuo ang implementing rules and regulations (IRR) para sa naturang probisyon.

Hindi naitago ni Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Sonny Angara ang pagkadismaya sa ulat ng DOH tungkol sa availment ng nasabing kompensayon na ayon sa kanya’y isang `criminal’ lalo na’t nagpabaya ang ahensiya sa pag-isyu ng IRR na nagresulta pagkaantala sa paglabas ng benepisyo ng mga COVID-19 frontliners.

“I’m very disappointed to hear the response from the DOH. The Senate labored, burned the midnight oil to pass Bayanihan One. It’s quite upsetting to find out that so many months have gone without the DOH crafting the IRR here. So many health workers have suffered, whether they have died or have been severely afflicted with the COVID virus. Again, it’s very upsetting,” sabi ni Angara.

“It’s really criminal, this neglect to pass this (IRR); to delay these types of benefits. We keep praising them as our heroes but it’s mere lip service if we don’t give them anything material,” dagdag nito.

Sa ilalim ng Section 4 (f) ng RA 11649 o Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, bibigyan ng P1 milyon kompensasyon ang mga public at private health worker na namatay sa paglaban sa COVID-19 pandemic.

Ang mga nahawaaan naman ng COVID-19 infection habang naka-duty ay bibigyan ng P100,000 bawat isa.

Ang isyu ay ni-raise ni Senador Richard Gordon, na nag-introduce ng provision ng batas bilang paraan para kilalanin ang sakripisyo ng mga health frontliner sa giyera kontra COVID-19.

Sabi ni Gordon, 32 health workers na ang namatay habang ginagampanyan ang kanilang tungkulin habang dalawa naman ang ‘severely ill’.

“That is a serious neglect. Sometimes, may kasabihan na nauuna ang salita sa gawa. We should call the attention of whoever it is that will provide this because 32 have died. About two are severely sick that should be given some support. Those who are severely ill must be supported,” sabi ni Gordon.

Dismayado naman si Senador Francis Pangilinan sa ginawang pagpapabaya ng DOH sa pag-isyu ng IRR.

“This is unacceptable and unforgivable. They have already died, they have already suffered, and we continue to allow them to suffer more because of this failure and this inaction on the part of the Department of Health. This is completely and totally unacceptable,” sabi ni Pangilinan.

Sabi naman ni Senador Panfilo Lacson, dahil sa kawalan ng IRR, may utang tuloy ang gobyerno na P32 milyon sa 32 namatay na mga health worker.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na ang DOH, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), at ang Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ay nag- uusap na para sa implimentasyon ng cash aid para sa mga nagkasakit na health workers. (Dindo Matining/Juliet de Loza-Cudia)