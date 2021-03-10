Abante Online
Ayel bet kahit ano posisyon

Sports
By Abante News Online
HANDANG kumasa sa anumang posisyon na ibibigay ng Cignal HD Spikers, mapa-setter, libero o spiker man, si volleyball veteran Ayel Estrañero.

Si Estrañero ang bagong ‘alas’ ng HD Spikers na aaksiyon sa Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference sa Mayo 8 sa Inspire Sports Academy bubble sa Calamba, Laguna.

“It will be up to coach, definitely to the coaching staff,” sey ng 5-foot-5 volleybelle sa “The Game” ng One Sports nitong Martes ng gabi.

“Even when I had a meeting with the Cignal management and the entire team, I told them that whatever the coaching staff thinks I will fit and needed in the team, I assure them that I will really do my best to contribute in any way that I can.” (JAToralba)

