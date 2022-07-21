Ayaw kumalas sa Gilas: Chot panay ang boladas

WALANG plano si Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes na bumaba sa puwesto sa kabila ng mga panawagan na umalis na ito sa national squad sa kabiguang maipagtanggol ang gold medal sa 31st SEA Games noong Mayo kontro Indonesia, at ang hindi pag-abot sa quarterfinals ng kayatapos lamang na 2022 FIBA Asia Cup.

Sa katunayan, inihahanda pa ni Chot bilang project director ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) ang isang komprehensibong plano na tatampukan ng pagsasama-sama ng pinakamahuhusay na player sa bansa na sasanayin sa loob ng tatlong buwan bago ang World Cup 2023.

Ito ang inihayag mismo ni Reyes sa panayam ng The Chiefs na nagpapahiwatig na hindi nito bibitawan ang hawak na sensitibong posisyon sa Gilas.

“Well, first of all, I am thankfully logged off social media so I’m not really seeing all of these things that you have mentioned, but of course the people around me are, and I’m aware, I’m aware of what’s going on and what’s being said.,” sabi ni Reyes.

“Like I said, when I took this job, I came in with my wide eyes open, this is my 4th time in this job, so, ang mensahe ko sa ating mga kababayan is to be patient, I had to cover a program that have very little left, there are hardly any players left when I took over. So, we have put together a plan to put the best team forward for August of 2023, and I know it’s difficult, but we are just asking for patience for our fellow countrymen.”

Ipinaliwanag pa ni Reyes na kanilang kinukumpuni ang naiwang trabaho sa pagbuo ng panibagong plano upang muling maiangat ang Gilas sa dating kompetitibong kondisyon.

“Because like I said, we are trying to fly this plane while we are repairing it that’s why we are seeing all of these problems. We wish we’ve performed better in international, in the competitions that we’re joining, unfortunately, the provisions are not as ideal as what we want to, and I don’t want to go into details, because I dont want to make excuses, but just to ask for more understanding and more patience, because like I said, this is just the 4th month of my assumption into office ‘ika nga,” sabi pa nito.

Isa sa mga plano ni Reyes ay ang pagsama sa komposisyon ng Filipno-American na si Jordan Clarkson para maglaro sa FIBA Window sa Agosto pati na rin sa posibleng pagsabak sa FIBA World Cup na gagawin sa 2023.

“We don’t have access to the best players that we need, PBA is expediting its schedule, they are fast tracking it so that by May or June next year, we might get a three months preparation with all the players and all the time we need. So now, ngayon pa lamang, all those issues that we raise and are experiencing now are all being addressed now, that is why we said we put a plan and see that circumstances won’t happen again,” sabi pa ni Reyes. (Lito Oredo)