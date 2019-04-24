‘Avengers: Endgame’ nakakaiyak ang ending

Nag-world premiere ang “Avengers: Endgame” sa Los Angeles Convention Center noong nakaraang Lunes at ang reactions on social media from fans, journalists and critics ay positibo at worth the wait ang final Avenger movie.

Heto ang ilang reviews sa epic Marvel film na ito.

Ayon kay Brandon Davis: “I cried so hard” at tinawag niya itong “perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

From Rotten Tomatoes editor-in-chief Joel Meares: “Fans are going to go APES—.”

Fandango managing editor Erik Davis tweeted: “A true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands oupon it.”

Slash Film’s Peter Sciretta called the movie the “most emotional, most epic, MCU film” and “a tribute to ten years of this universe.”

Movie Trivia Shmoedown crea­tor Kristian Harloff wrote the film is an “absolute emotional rollercoaster.”

The Wrap senior film reporter Beatric Verhoeven tweeted: “cried a lot” and that “all the theorizing didn’t prepare you for this.”

Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh twee­ted that “there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.” (Ruel Mendoza)