Australia saludo sa Pinay booters

KAHIT olats ang Philippine women’s football team kontra Australia sa 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup nitong Lunes ay nakakuha pa rin ito ng mataas na respeto.

Bukod kasi sa coach nilang si Alen Stajcic na proud pa rin kahit 0-4 sila sa laban ay sinaluduhan din sila ng Australian coach na si Tony Gustafson.

“I have to give a lot of credit to the Philippines,” pahayag ni Gustafson.

“They are really well-organized. You can see they’ve spent a lot of time together. They probably have a very long prep time compared to some other teams in this tournament.”

Sunod na sasabak alas-10:00 ng gabi (Huwebes) ang ang Pinay booters kontra Indonesia. (Aivan Episcope)

