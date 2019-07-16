Austin Butler gaganap na Elvis Presley

Ang aktor na si Austin Butler ang gaganap sa life story ng tinaguriang King of Rock & Roll na si Elvis Presley. Isasapelikula ito ng visionary director na si Baz Luhrmann na nakilala sa mga pelikula niyang “Romeo & Juliet” at “Moulin Rouge”.

Ipapakita sa pelikula ang rise to stardom ni Elvis at ang naging close relationship nito sa kanyang manager na si Col. Tom Parker na gagampanan ng two-time Oscar winner na si Tom Hanks.

Isa si Austin Butler sa rising actors in Hollywood at mapapanood siya sa pelikulang “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” na pinagbibidahan nina Brad Pitt at Leonardo DiCaprio. Natapos din niya ang pelikulang “The Dead Don’t Die” with Selena Gomez at Bill Murray.

Kabilang sina Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Miles Teller na nag-audition for the Elvis Presley movie, pero ang naging masuwerte ay si Austin.

“I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist,” Luhrmann said in a statement.

Nagsimula bilang teen actor si Austin (15 years old) sa Nickelodeon Channel’s “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide”.

Ginawa naman niya ang mga pelikulang “Aliens In The Attic”, “Sharpey’s Fabulous Adventure” and “The Intru­ders”.

Si Austin ang nababa­litang boyfriend ng Fil-American actress na si Vanessa Hudgens. (Ruel Mendoza)