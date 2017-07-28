Atty. Mandy Anderson, hindi sisibakin ni Faeldon

Nanindigan si Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon na hindi niya sisibakin sa pwesto ang kanyang executive assistant na nag-akusa kay House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na nakikialam sa appointment ng isang empleyado ng Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Sinabi ni Faeldon na kung anuman ang naging pahayag ng kanyang executive assistant na si Atty. Mandy Mercado Anderson sa Facebook laban sa pinuno ng Kamara ay sarili umano nitong opinyon at hindi saloobin o pahayag ng buong ahensya.

“I would like to clarify the issue that came out during the congressional hearing with respect to the Facebook post of Atty. Mandy Therese Anderson, the chief executive assistant of the Bureau of Customs (BOC). I would like to make it clear that the views and opinions expressed by Atty. Anderson on her Facebook account are solely hers and does not represent the views of the Bureau of Customs,” ani Faeldon sa kanyang press statement.

Sa Facebook post ni Anderson noong July 16, tinawag nitong “imbecile” si Alvarez dahil sa umano’y pagbabanta ng pinuno ng Kamara na ipasasara ang Court of Appeals dahil sa pakikialam sa kaso ng ‘Ilocos 6’ na kinontempt ng Kamara.

Nang makapanayam ng DZMM si Anderson, ibinulalas nito ang detalye ng umano’y pakiusap ni Alvarez na i-promote ang isang empleyado ng BOC na hindi naman kwalipikado.

Giit ni Faeldon, “I will let Atty. Mandy Anderson remain in the Bureau as we need more people like her whose character is untainted with politics and corruption…”

“Sa totoo lang, ilang beses nang na-promote ang empleyadong ito for the past years pero ‘yung ibang empleyado natin dito, limang taon, sampung taon at ang iba ay dalawampung taon na sa ahensiya ay kahit isang beses hindi nakatikim ng promotion,” paliwanag pa ni Faeldon