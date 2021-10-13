Atty Artes bagong MMDA GM

Kinumpirma ng Malacañang kahapon ang pagkakatalaga kay Atty. Romando Artes sa Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Si Artes na isang abogado ang pumalit kay dating MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia na nagbitiw noong October 4.

Tatakbo si Garcia bilang kongresista sa San Mateo, Rizal sa 2022.

Kasabay nito ay inanunsiyo ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque ang pagkakatalaga ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kay Roger Gaviola Mercado bilang acting secretary ng Department of Public Works and Highways.

“We are confident that Secretary Mercado and General Manager Artes will continue to oversee the completion of their department’s programs and projects in the remaining months of the current government,” ani Roque. (Prince Golez/Vick Aquino)