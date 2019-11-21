Atong ilhon ang labing una nga transwoman flight attendant

Mihimog ksaysayan ang transwoman nga na-hire isip labing una nga flight attendant sa nasud.

Gipadayag ni Jess Labares ang iyang giagiang kalisud nga miabot ug hapit duha ka bulan una niya nakuha ang pagka flight attendant.

“After fifty-seven days, I passed the most difficult training I’ve ever had in my entire life. This job may seem glamorous to look at, but what people don’t really see are the battles, both personal and professional, that we face. It has never been about looking pretty, but our passengers’ comfort and, most importantly, their safety,” matud sa Facebook ni Labares, nga beauty queen usab.

Ug sa iyang bag-ong journey sa iyang kinabuhi isip Cebu Pacific FA, hangyo niya nga ma-inspire ang mga susama niya nga miyembro sa LGBT community nga dili limitahan ang kaugalingon ug kab-uton ang mga damgo.

“I hope my role will inspire, not just the LGBTQ community, but everyone else with big dreams and are determined to never give up on something they want to achieve in life.”