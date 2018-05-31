Atom, Direk Mike giyera na!

Sa pamamagitan ng Facebook account ng Citizen Jake, agad-agad na sinagot ng beteranong direktor na si Mike de Leon ang mga pahayag ni Atom Araullo sa kanyang FB. Sa takbo ng usapin, lalo ngang tumindi ang sigalot, giyera sa pagitan ng dalawa, na nagsimula dahil sa pelikulang Citizen Jake.

Heto ang sagot ni Direk Mike:

“Thank you for breaking your silence, Atom. Many of the things you said are true – that I am a deeply troubled person, I accept that. I come from a c­razy rich family anyway.

“But let me just add that you forgot to mention a few important events. I will mention just one. When we were shooting the last sequence with Teroy, you unexpectedly­ ignored my direction and did something that was not rehearsed nor agreed upon.

“Many people were witness to this. The following day, I told you that never in my career as a director has any actor disrespected me as much as you did. Then I told you that if you wanted to direct yourself, then by all means do it. You can overact all you want.

“I will just shoot whatever you wish to do and direct the other actors in the scene. Then you went into a meandering explanation about why you did it without really saying anything, not even apologizing.

“Then I said “Bakit ganyan ka, bakit ba ang yabang mo? Bakit ba ang tingin mo sa sa­rili mo you’re better than everyone else.” And you said: “No one has ever told me that before.” So I concluded­ by saying “Well, it’s about time somebody did. As an actor, you’re ok pero marami ka pang kakaining bigas.” I also told you in one my earlier “tirades­” that I find that you have no empathy, so how can you be a journalist if you lack this basic ability to understand people’s problems (not mine). Isn’t journalism about the story, not the journalist? But in your case, nobody is more important to Atom Araullo than Atom Araullo. And you say you cringe at bein­g called a celebrity, a star. How hypocritical. Don’t bother to cringe anymore because you reve­l in it. You make commercials now and you exploited the Marawi bakwit by making that offensive commercial featuring yourself, monologuing like Citizen Jake, all under the sponsorship of McDo.

“You consented to a ma­gazine article whose title was “AA (abbreviation) promises to be the greatest storyteller of this generation” e wala ka pa namang real accomplishments except being the famous boy in the rain who braved the wrath of Yolanda, an unrelatable documentary on climate change shot in Scandinavia, and of course, Umagang Kay Ganda.

“I may have my demons to deal with but you have yours too, my friend. So accept that you are a celebrity and don’t use the noble profession of journalism to hide your inadequacies as a human being. You know how your performance in Citizen Jake was enhanced and ‘fixed’ in the editing. That I had to use 2 cameras all the time in anticipation of this. That it was how the film was put together that made you look good. You won’t want me to upload your most horribly acted scenes, and the one that had my team rolling in laughter everytime they saw it. I tried to keep that scene by modifying the editing flow but I was overruled by my team who told me in no uncertain terms that that scene had to go.” – Mike De Leon.