Atienza sinopla Cayetano boy sa P10B `pork’

Tinawag ni Buhay party-list Rep. Lito Atienza na pork barrel ang inilaang P10 bilyong budget para Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) na nakapaloob sa bersyon ng Kamara sa panukalang Bayanihan To Recover As One Act o Bayanihan 2.

Isa si Atienza sa mga pumalag sa paglipat ng liderato ni House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano sa naturang budget sa TIEZA sa halip na ibigay mismo sa Department of Tourism (DOT) para tulong sa sektor ng turismo na apektado ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Aprubado na sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ng Kamara ang inamiyendahang bersyon ng panukala. Sa ilalim ng panukala, may inilaaang P10 bilyong pondo sa sektor ng turismo na nilipat sa TIEZA na nakatuon ang mandato sa tourism infrastructure at regulasyon ng mga tourism enterprise zone.

“Infrastructure is the new word for pork barrel. It’s very callous of a group of congressmen to remove the fund meant to help (tourism) businesses and provide employment (amid the pandemic),” ayon kay Atienza

Dahil dito, sinabihan ni Atienza si House Deputy Speaker Luis Raymund `LRay’ Villafuerte na isang malaking pagkakamali at hindi katanggap tanggap ang pagdepensa nitong ilipat ang pondo sa TIEZA.

“The argument of Deputy Speaker LRay is distorted and a story telling a lie,” ayon kay Atienza.

“Your hand is caught in the cookie jar and you’re still defending it,” dagdag pa ni Atienza.

Paliwanag ni Atienza, ang Bayanihan 2 ay dapat para sa stimulus program na tutulong sa mga negosyo at manggagawang direktang apektado ng pandemya kabilang ang nasa tourism industry.

SENADO HAHARANGIN LIPAT BUDGET SA TIEZA

Binilinan ni Senate President Vicente `Tito’Sotto III si Senador Sonny Angara, chairman ng Senate committee on finance, na tiyaking mananatili ang bersyon ng Senado sa P10 bilyong ayuda para sa tourism sector sa ilalim ng Bayanihan 2.

“We just want to be sure that the Senate version, especially on the Department of Tourism (DOT) funding is intact,” pahayag ni Sotto.

“You can inform the members of the House that when it comes to that, we want to make sure that it will be for the good of the country. Sometimes my nickname is Stonewall Jackson,” dagdag pa nito.

Sinang-ayunan naman ni Angara ang sinabi ni Sotto. Aniya, huling tatalakayin sa bicam ang nasabing probisyon.(Eralyn Prado/Dindo Matining)