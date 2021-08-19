Athletics Stadium sa Clark world class ang disenyo

Na-shortlist ang Athletics Stadium sa New Clark City, Tarlac sa mga ‘best completed buildings’ sa buong mundo.

Pasok kasi ito sa listahan ng World Architecture Festival sa sport-completed buildings category. Magugunitang ang Athletics Stadium ang pinagdausan ng 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Ikinatuwa naman ito ni Vince Dizon, ang chief executive officer ng Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

“We thank the World Architecture Festival for giving its nod to the New Clark City Athletics Stadium. It is another testament to the ingenuity of the stadium’s design and structure. Indeed, this is more proof that Filipinos can also be champions in producing outstanding facilities that are on par with other architectural masterpieces in the world,” pahayag ni Dizon.

“This would not have been possible without the hard work of all the workers who completed this facility within a short period of 18 months. To our partners in Budji+Royal Architecture+Design, thank you for designing a structure that best showcases the beauty of the Filipino spirit to the rest of the globe,” dagdag pa niya.

Gaganapin ang festival sa Lisbon, Portugal sa Disyembre. (Mark Joven Delantar)