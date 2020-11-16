Athletics meet ng tsikiting ilulunsad

Ilulunsad ng Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) ang isang ambisyosong proyekto para sa paghuhubog ng mga panibagong kabataang atleta o posibleng “athletics superstar” sa pagsasagawa ng National Kids’ Athletics Games.

“We will be officially launching another milestone project of PATAFA this Friday, at 7pm,” sabi ni PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico.

“We are very proud to also announce that this will be carried out with our long-time brand partner Milo,” sabi pa ng dating chairman ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Ipinaliwanag naman ni PATAFA Marketing Head Edward Kho na ang kikilalanin na MILO National Kids’ Athletics Games ay isang online event at hindi manganganib ang mga kabataang atleta patungkol sa health guidelines pati na sa safety protocol na ipinapatupad ng Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease.

“The MILO National Kids’ Athletics Games is essentially a project intended to encourage children to be healthy and stay physically active especially during this time, and perhaps usher in the next batch of our country’s Athletics stars. All details will be known in the official press launch that discuss how this online event will be conducted,” sabi ni Kho. (Lito Oredo)