Monday, September 5, 2022

Ateneo Returns to Campus with UV Care Air Purifiers

Brand News
By Abante News
Manila, PH, August, 2022

Ateneo De Manila University acquired UV Care air purifiers as part of its preparation for its return to campus, and resume operations for the next normal. All these are being done to help ensure the safety and protection of its students, faculty, and staff.
 
The UV Care air purifier is a US FDA-approved Class II Medical Device for air cleaning. Based on certified-tested reports, UV Care ViruX® Patented Technology filters can effectively eliminate 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2 in less than a minute. UV Care’s High-Efficiency Particulate Air or HEPA filters aid in keeping the indoor air free of not only dust but also other airborne pathogens. It also comes with an Air Quality Measurement device to monitor the room’s air quality.
 
The installation of UV Care air purifiers in the Katipunan, Ortigas, Salcedo, and Rockwell campuses is nearing completion, in time for the start of the new academic year.
 
For more information, visit www.uvcare.net, follow us on FB @UVCare or IG @uvcareph, and visit our pop-ups at L4 Mega B, SM Megamall and L3, The Block, SM North Edsa.

#BestLifewithUVCarePH #HealthiestwithUVCare

