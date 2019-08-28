Ateneo Blue Eagles, Firefly pakners

NAGTAMBALAN ang defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles at ang Firefly LED para sa Season 82 ng University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

“Malalakas ang ­lahat ng team and we all knew na ­naghanda sila ng todo.

Kami ­nagkaroon din ng training sa abroad, but team’s like UP ­talagang mas nagpa­lakas for this ­season,” ­pahayag ni Ateneo ­Athletics Director ­Emmanuel Fernandez.

Kaya naman ipinagpapasalamat nila ang pagkakapili ng Firefly Electric and Lighting Corporation (FELCO) na maging katambal ng Blue Eagles sa kanilang paghahangad na ­maitala ang ‘three-peat’ sa ­premyadong collegiate league sa bansa.

“Firefly has been sponsoring premiere basketball league for ­several years now. We consider basketball as one of our equities because it is very much aligned with our core target market,” sambit ni FELCO Marke­ting Director Erik Riola.

Bahagi nang suporta ang pagsasaayos ng Blue Eagles gymnasium upang muling magamit sa pagsasanay ng basketball team, gayundin ng juniors at women’s team.

Pormal na sinelyuhan ang tambalan sa nilagdaang Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) kahapon sa Ateneo nina University’s ­Assistant to the President for ­University Athletics Fr. Nemesio S. Que SJ, University Athletics Director Emmanuel T. Fernandez, and Firefly Assistant Brand Manager Christine Reyes at ni Riola.