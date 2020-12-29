Aswang, Mindanao, Edward pasok sa 20 Best ASEAN Films

Nakasama sa 20 Best ASEAN Films ang pitong critically-acclaimed Filipino films na humakot na ng ilang local at international awards.

Ang Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ay regional intergovernmental organization comprising of ten countries in Southeast Asia, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam.

“Evidently, the Philippines are at least a step ahead of the rest of the ASEAN countries in that regard, which is the reason so many films from the country are included in the list,” ayon pa sa ASEAN.

Kabilang ang mga pelikulang Mindanao ni Brillante Mendoza; Genus, Pan ni Lav Diaz, Orphea ni Alexander Kluge and Khavn de la Cruz; A Thousand Cuts ni Ramona S. Diaz; John Denver Trending ni Arden Rod Condez; Edward ni Thop Nazareno; at Aswang ni Alyx Ayn Arumpac. (Ruel Mendoza)