Astros ‘sibak’ sa Little League

BAN ang ‘Astros’ sa mga maliliit na pa­laro, tulad ng Little League.

“Right now, in our leagues, the ­Astros are suspended,” giit ni Bob Bertoni, head ng District 16/31 Little League sa ­labas ng ­Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Nirekomenda ni Bertoni na walang team sa 23 leagues na pinangangasiwaan niya ang gagamit ng Astros name ngayong season.

Resulta ito sa pagkakabuko ng Houston Astros sa paggamit ng live camera feed para magnakaw ng signs tungo sa 2017 World Series title.

“I think about our Little League pledge, that’s the first thing that comes to my mind: part of the pledge is, ‘I will play fair and strive to win,’” paliwanag ni Bertoni.

Ilang teams daw sa liga ang gumamit ng Astros noong isang taon.

“Our kids ­emulate and idolize major league players,” ­dagdag niya. “I don’t think we as an organization should be idolizing teams that have decided not to play by the rules.” (Vladi Eduarte)