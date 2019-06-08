Assignment ng mag-aaral ‘wag idaan sa FB — DICT

HINIKAYAT ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) ang mga eskuwelahan na huwag gamitin ang social media sa pagbibigay ng class assignment at project sa mga estudyante.

Ayon kay DICT Cybersecurity Police Head Genalyn Macalinao, mas mabuting lumikha ng official platform ang mga eskuwelahan dahil mas ligtas ito kaysa sa mga kilalang social media site.

“We are urging schools to cease the use of social media. If they choose to disseminate information online, they must have official platforms as schools already have that. This can be created via email as long as it is official it is okay to give online assignments but these must not be relayed through social media,” saad ni Macalinao.

“We discourage the use of Facebook kasi doon namin nakikita ang mas maraming threats because that is the most popular app used in the Philippines,” dagdag pa niya.

Sinabi pa niya na nahihirapan din ang mga magulang na kontrolin ang kanilang anak sa paggamit ng Facebook dahil sa dito rin ibinibigay ng kanilang guro ang assignment at instruction sa mga project.

“Teachers are making group assignments which are sent through Facebook Messenger. We want to ban Facebook for class assignments or group projects,” ani ni Macalinao.

Maglalabas din aniya ng memorandum circular ang DICT tungkol sa child online protection ngayong taon katuwang ang Department of Education. (PNA)