Aso pa-good vibes ni Dzi

Isang paalala na kamustahin ang mga minamahal sa buhay ngayong holiday season ang mensahe ni Premier Volleyball League star Dzi Gervacio.

“Christmas this time around def looks different and is very difficult for some. don’t forget to check in on your friends, families, and loved ones!” tweet ng 5-foot-7 opposite hitter ng BanKo Perlas Spikers.

Kasama nito, ilang larawan din ng mga aso ang ipinost ng 2019 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist para maghatid ng good vibes ngayon kapaskuhan.

“Here are some doggos I just met, hoping they get to lift up your spirits! have a safe and meaningful holiday szn! love yalls,” sambit pa ni Gervacio. (JAToralba)

